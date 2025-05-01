Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be looking to bolster their attacking options this summer as they look for added competition for Alexander Isak.

Callum Wilson’s future at the club is uncertain with his contract set to expire in the summer while Will Osula, fresh from his first Premier League goal, is yet to make his full league debut for Newcastle.

Newcastle are assessing striker options with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap on their radar given the £30million relegation release clause that has now been activated following their 3-0 defeat at St James’ Park.

But The Magpies may struggle to convince many top-quality strikers to sign and be second choice to Isak - who has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season.

As a result, they may have to think outside the box with free transfers under consideration.

Free agent strikers available for Newcastle United this summer

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a long-term target for Newcastle to play a back-up role to Isak in the side. The 28-year-old would likely replace Wilson in the squad should he leave this summer.

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at Everton this summer and available on a free transfer. He has scored three goals in 22 appearances for The Toffees in the Premier League this season.

Jonathan David of Lille is another player Newcastle have been keeping a close eye on this season given his availability this summer as a free agent. David has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season but will be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer.

David has been virtually ever-present in the Lille starting line-up over the last five seasons so Newcastle may have their work cut out in trying

Another name that has been thrown into the ring that may raise a few eyebrows amongst Newcastle supporters, is Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.

The 38-year-old is out of contract in the summer and keen to remain in the Premier League following The Foxes' relegation.

Sky Sports reported that Vardy does not want to drop to the Championship as he believes he can still play a role at a Premier League side.

Jamie Vardy told he’d be an ‘unreal’ signing for Newcastle United

Vardy has scored seven goals for a notoriously toothless Leicester side in the Premier League this season. Although he’s in the latter stages of his career he boasts quite the CV.

The striker has 143 Premier League goals, a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a Premier League golden boot to his name.

But his age and wages alone would likely be enough to see Newcastle steer clear of a potential deal.

Still, former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster - who came close to signing for Newcastle back in 2022 - believes Vardy would be an ‘unreal’ signing for The Magpies.

Speaking on the Football Fill-In podcast, Foster said: “Could you imagine how much Newcastle fans would love Jamie Vardy ratting around.

“There will be 15 Premier League teams you can sign for, take your pick. Newcastle would be unreal.”