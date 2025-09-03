Newcastle United latest news: The Magpies were briefly linked with a move for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United’s search for a centre-back during the summer saw them eventually land at the door of AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw. Thiaw had long been admired by those on Tyneside and his move to St James’ Park was eventually confirmed on the eve of the new Premier League campaign.

Thiaw, though, was far from the only central defender to be linked with a move to Tyneside, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi also emerging as a possible target for the Magpies. Guehi ultimately remained at Selhurst Park past Monday’s deadline as a move to Liverpool failed to materialise in the final minutes of the window.

Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi were also fleetingly linked with a possible switch to St James’ Park. Ultimately, though, it was Thiaw that the Magpies were convinced to spend £35m on.

Jan Paul van Hecke breaks silence on transfer links

During their hunt for centre-backs, Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke was also linked with a move to the north east. The Dutch international had impressed for the Seagulls and at just 25 years of age, could also act as Fabian Schar’s long-term replacement - a role now being fulfilled by Thiaw.

Reports from Van Hecke’s homeland in July hinted that he could be allowed to leave the Amex Stadium before the end of the window with no contract renewal on the horizon. In fact, Voetbal International had even claimed that Newcastle United had made an approach to sign the Seagulls man.

However, that deal didn’t progress beyond an initial enquiry and Van Hecke remained a Brighton player as Monday’s 7pm deadline passed. With the international break now taking centre stage, Van Hecke is currently away on duty with the Netherlands and was asked about reports during the summer surrounding a possible move away from the Amex Stadium.

He responded : “There were rumours and some contact. That contact was from the Premier League.

“But it quickly became clear that a transfer this summer wouldn’t happen. That’s fine, because I’m happy at Brighton.

“My ambition is to stay here. I’ve been here for a few years now and I’m having a great time. The league suits me well, and I enjoy the atmosphere and the culture.

“I really feel at home. So, I don’t need to go to another country, unless, of course, some clubs come along that I can’t say no to.

“I have ambitions to play at the highest possible level and want to give myself that chance. For now, I think this is the ideal situation.

“Hopefully, it will be a good season and a World Cup; then we’ll see. It’s difficult to look a year ahead, of course.”

Newcastle United and Brighton faced each other three times last season, with the Seagulls triumphing on two occasions in the Premier League and FA Cup at St James’ Park. The two clubs will meet again on Saturday 18 October when Eddie Howe takes his side to the south coast for a Premier League clash, five months after their last meeting ended with the two teams sharing the points.