Liverpool have agreed a deal that could help them land one of Newcastle United’s top transfer targets.

Last summer, Newcastle spoke with Liverpool about the possibility of signing centre-back Jarell Quansah as part of the conversations linking Anthony Gordon with a move in the opposite direction.

The player plus cash swap proposal came at a time when Newcastle were facing a potential points deduction for failing to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. It was a desperate situation for The Magpies but one they managed to narrowly escape from with the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively as Gordon remained at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s initial talks about Quansah and their need for a centre-back has seen the defender continue to be linked with a move to St James’ Park. But those links are now over as Liverpool have agreed a deal to see the defender leave.

Liverpool strike £35m Jarell Quansah deal

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal worth up to £35million with Bayer Leverkusen for Quansah. The defender is currently away with England at the Under-21s European Championships but is set to end the tournament with a new club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Deal agreed for £30m initial fee plus £5m add-ons. 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥: Liverpool will have a 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 for Quansah to keep future control of the player. Contract until June 2030.”

The deal comes after Liverpool made a Premier League record signing of Florian Wirtz from Liverpool from Leverkusen for £116million.

Liverpool selling a 22-year-old academy graduate in Quansah for up to £35million in pure profit comes at a big boost to their summer transfer budget as they eye another big-money deal.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is on Liverpool’s radar this summer but a deal is unlikely due to the finances involved. But The Reds are set to make a move for one of Newcastle’s top transfer targets in recent seasons.

Liverpool prepare ‘significant’ offer for top Newcastle United transfer target

According to The Telegraph, Marc Guehi is being lined up as a replacement and upgrade on Quansah. The report claims Liverpool will make a ‘significant offer’ to Palace for Guehi, though no formal bid has been made yet.

It is claimed Quansah’s sale will help pave the way for Guehi to join Liverpool this summer.

Palace reportedly rejected a £55million bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Guehi in January, having previously knocked back a similar offer from Newcastle in August 2024.

The Magpies made Guehi their top transfer target last summer and were locked in negotiations with palace throughout August but were unable to strike a deal. Newcastle still hold an interest in Guehi with Palace under pressure to sell due to the defender being out of contract next summer.

But with added competition from the Premier League champions, it’s a significant blow to their chances of landing the 24-year-old.

Newcastle United want a defender

It’s one of the worst-kept secrets in football that Newcastle want to sign a defender this summer. Since the failed attempt to sign Guehi, Newcastle have sold Lloyd Kelly to Juventus for £20million.

As such they have money to reinvest into the squad, which risks being short of central defensive options if not addressed.

Sven Botman is the only senior centre-back under the age of 30 but has been hit with various injury problems over the past two seasons which has limited his impact. The Dutch defender and Dan Burn are also the only two centre-backs who are contracted at St James’ Park beyond next summer.

With Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth heading into the final year of their contracts, Newcastle need to find a long-term defensive solution.