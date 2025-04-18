Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jason Tindall is set to take charge of Newcastle United against Aston Villa on Saturday, having clashed with Unai Emery back in December.

Tindall will be in charge for Newcastle in Eddie Howe’s absence. The Newcastle assistant manager was sent off at half-time in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park back in December.

Villa analyst Victor Manas was also sent off following an incident described as a ‘mass confrontation’ that occurred in the tunnel at half-time.

Both were hit with an FA charge for behaving in an improper manner. Manas admitted to the charge while Tindall denied it.

Following further investigation, the charges against Tindall could not be proven and the Newcastle assistant faced no further action while Manas was charged and hit with a £4,000 fine and a two-match ground ban.

Both Newcastle and Aston Villa were also charged with failing to ensure players and technical area occupants acted in a proper manner. Both clubs admitted the charge and were found guilty with Villa fined £30,000 and Newcastle fined £20,000.

The clubs have also received a warning from the FA regarding future conduct.

Tindall’s antagonistic behaviour on the touchline during the first half of the match at St James’ Park which saw him ‘sush’ Villa head coach Unai Emery, was deemed to be the catalyst for the altercation in the tunnel.

What happened in the tunnel during Newcastle United v Aston Villa?

An FA document stated that the incident was initiated by Manas ‘shouting aggressively’ at Tindall in response to his touchline conduct.

“Victor Manas (VM), an analyst for AVFC, initiated the confrontation by shouting aggressively at Jason Tindall (JT), the assistant manager of NUFC. Manas also shouted at the referee as he moved through the tunnel area, disagreeing with a red card decision.”

The incident was then further escalated by Villa head coach Emery, who also confronted Tindall, prompting Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to intervene.

In the FA report, Aston Villa complained that Tindall emerged from the tunnel at full-time to celebrate the win while wearing a Newcastle-inspired ‘WHAM! Last Christmas’ hoodie.

Why Jason Tindall wasn’t punished further?

Manas, deemed the aggressor in the situation, was hit with a punishment while Tindall ultimately avoided any further action.

This was due to insufficient evidence that Tindall had acted in an improper manner after denying the charge. While there was video evidence showing Tindall attempting to make his way to the changing room, there was no footage showing the events outside the changing rooms.

The independent regulatory commission noted that Tindall had been physically and verbally provoked by three members of the Aston Villa staff but remained ‘remarkably calm and controlled’ in the tunnel.

The Commission determined that Tindall’s actions were not improper, despite the claims made by the fourth official. As a result, the charge against Tindall was not proven and he was not punished.

Jason Tindall breaks silence on Aston Villa incident ahead of Villa Park trip

Tindall was asked about the incident when Newcastle last met Villa and whether he would shake Emery’s hand on Saturday.

"I'll always offer my hand for the opposition manager,” Tindall said. "When you are playing a game all you want to do is win that is how I have always been. I'm very passionate, the the only thing that crosses your mind during battle.

“It's a frustrating game at times. I'll certainly hold my hand out. And if he wants to shake it I am sure he will."

When asked about his decision to wear the WHAM! hoodie and whether he would wear it again, Tindall added: "There was a lot of talk before the home game. It was pre-arranged before the game. A fan asked me before the game to wear it, and I said I would if we won.

“Football is a frustrating game. Both sets of players and coaches are not really thinking about that going into this game.

"We are not thinking about that. The most important thing is our preparation and what we do on the pitch."