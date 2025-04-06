Jason Tindall and Eddie Howe | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s assistant manager Jason Tindall has spoken about his relationship with Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tindall and Howe have worked together for a number of years now, with the pair having started their coaching journey at Bournemouth before moving to St James’ Park. Almost inseparable on the touchline at matches, Howe and Tindall’s partnership works pretty much telepathically as they prepare to head into their third full season as Newcastle United’s management team.

Tindall has somewhat unfairly garnered a reputation on the touchline as an annoying presence, despite his disciplinary record actually being fairly decent on Tyneside. Although he was booked during Wednesday’s win over Brentford and was part of a clash between the two benches during their Boxing Day win over Aston Villa, a role he would later not be punished for despite an FA charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe and Tindall now have nine Premier League games remaining to help Newcastle United once again seal Champions League qualification. The pair helped deliver the team’s first major domestic silverware last month - a win that guarantees they will play in the Conference League next season.

However, the real prize for the club and the players will be to finish in the top-five of the Premier League table, a finish that will likely guarantee them a place in next season’s Champions League.

Jason Tindall on Eddie Howe relationship

Howe and Tindall will play a key role in helping the Magpies achieve their dreams this season with their long relationship and previous experience of being in this situation set to be vital in that pursuit. Speaking to the Telegraph about his relationship with Howe, Tindall said: “We see football the same way, we want to play the same way.

“We instinctively know what the other person wants, what they are thinking. Our principles are the same. As a football brain we think the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know what a top manager Eddie is, but there is a lot of pressure on him, the media, the expectations, the football decisions, I’m here to support him.

“You need people around you that you can trust, people you can lean on and we have that relationship. If he’s having a bad day, and look, he’s got a lot better at dealing with those the more experienced he has become, but it’s my job to lift him when it is needed. It’s my job to take some of that pressure away.

“We don’t really think of each other as friends, but we need each other. It’s like a good marriage, we support each other, we rely on each other and we need each other to stay together and be successful.

“With the amount of time we spend at work and in the office together, to socialise with each other after that, it would be too much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s next match sees them come up against Premier League strugglers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday night. A win would be their fourth successive victory in a row in all competitions and their third-straight league triumph.