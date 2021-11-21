Joelinton, recalled to the starting XI, scored in yesterday’s 3-3 home draw against Brentford. The result left the winless club 20th in the Premier League table.

However, the 25-year-old also lost his footing late in the game when Allan Saint-Maximin presented him with a chance to win the game.

“First of all, I think Joelinton’s a fantastic player,” said Tindall, who was running the bench with Graeme Jones with new head coach Eddie Howe isolating with Covid-19. Ever since we’ve been here, we’ve seen the quality that he’s got.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The performance he delivered today was outstanding. His work ethic for the team was exactly what was asked. He got a fantastic goal, and hopefully that’ll give Joe the confidence moving forward, because he’s certainly going to be a big player for this football club and this team.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Joelinton.