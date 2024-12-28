Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall was shown a red card following an incident that took place at half-time in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Tindall and Aston Villa analyst Victor Manas were shown red cards following an incident described as a ‘20-man melee’ in the tunnel on Boxing Day.

But with the incident currently under investigation by the Football Association, both clubs and individuals could face further punishment. Although red cards for coaching staff members can result in a one-match touchline ban in the Premier League, it is not automatically enforced and can be extended in more serious situations.

The Gazette understands the FA are investigating whether the clubs are in breach of FA Rule E20.1 for failing to ensure “all directors, players, officials, employees, servants, representatives, spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.”

Tindall remains in the dugout for Newcastle’s trip to Manchester United on Monday night. He will remain alongside head coach Eddie Howe unless charged by the FA for misconduct.

Responding to the incident, Howe said: “These things always start not with the intention of it happening in the way that it did. It was probably 17 or 18 people trying to calm it down but what it looks like then is more people are involved and no one wants to see that.

“It's not at all how I want my players and staff to be but sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right and protect each other.”