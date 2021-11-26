Fernandez hasn’t featured since the start of last month, and the defender hasn’t even made the bench for the winless club's last four Premier League games.

Tindall, Eddie Howe’s assistant, was asked about Fernandez’s situation ahead of tomorrow’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

“Feddy, of course he’s in contention, just like the rest of the squad,” said Tindall. “Everyone’s always in contention for every game, but the manager will always pick the team that he believes is the best to win the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He will choose the bench providing what we feel is needed to cover for that game. I can only speak on how Feddy’s been since we’ve been here. He’s trained extremely well.

"He’s an outstanding professional, a fantastic guy. He’s a real leader in the group, and I’m sure with so many games in the Premier League, every one of these players will be called upon at some point. As and when that happens, who knows?”

Graeme Jones was asked about Fernandez during his spell in interim charge of the team.

"I really like Feddy as a defender, but I didn’t see any value in putting him on the bench,” said Jones. “If you’re winning, you’re not going to put him on, and if you’re losing, you’re not going to put him on. Feddy needs to start – or not. So it’s the same reason as I left him out of the 20 (against Crystal Palace)."

Federico Fernandez.

Fernandez, 32, signed a new two-year deal at the club in the summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.