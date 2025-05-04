Newcastle United key man banned as Eddie Howe gives 'unusual' response to fresh exit claims
Tindall has been handed a touchline ban for the match after picking up his third yellow card of the season during Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend.
The Newcastle assistant manager was shown a yellow card by referee Michael Salisbury during the Ipswich match but appeared confused at the decision, asking fourth official Jeremy Simpson why he was booked.
Premier League rules state that a member of a club’s coaching staff booked three times over the course of the season must serve a one-match ban. In addition, six bookings result in a two-match ban, nine a three-match ban and 12 a misconduct charge.
Jason Tindall banned for NUFC at Brighton
Tindall will serve his one-match ban on Sunday before returning to the dugout alongside head coach Eddie Howe against Chelsea next weekend.
When asked about Tindall’s booking, Howe said: “Yeah, he was [booked]. It baffles me why, to be honest, because I was right there and I saw and heard everything.
“But to a degree, I think it's aimed purely at trying to stop Jason managing. But I was the one back in the dugout so I don't see the issue.”
But Howe played down the blow of being without Tindall on the touchline at Brighton as he added: “Yeah, again, let’s not over-egg it.
“The bigger blow would be losing a player. We're just there to support and help the players. And we'll still be doing that.”
Jason Tindall linked with QPR manager job
In the build-up to the weekend’s matches, Tindall was linked with the manager’s job at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
Tindall recently got a taste for management in Eddie Howe’s absence due to illness, taking charge of three Premier League matches. His last permanent managerial role came at AFC Bournemouth during the 2020-21 season following Howe’s departure from The Cherries.
QPR are looking for a new head coach, having placed Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave after he reportedly held talks with West Bromwich Albion over the managerial position. QPR beat Sunderland 1-0 on the final day of the Championship season with assistant Xavi Calm in charge for the game in Cifuentes’ absence.
Eddie Howe responds to Jason Tindall exit claims
When asked about Tindall being linked with the QPR job, Howe responded: “No, I know nothing of that, that's the first I've heard of it. I certainly hope not.
“JT's been brilliant for me, personally. And very highly valued, yeah, so I don't want him to go anywhere. So an unusual one, transfer news with a member of staff!"
While in charge of Newcastle in Howe’s absence last month, Tindall also addressed a potential return to first-team management.
“That's never been my intention,” Tindall said. “It's not what I wanted at that time [at Bournemouth] it was just with the circumstances the manager needed a break and work out what his next chapter should be so the opportunity came my way and it was one I couldn't turn down.
“It's certainly not something I've got in mind, I'm happy in my role and it's something I want to continue to do."
