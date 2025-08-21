Newcastle United transfer news: One former Magpies midfielder has found a new club in the Enterprise National League.

Former Newcastle United academy star Jay Turner-Cooke has joined Halifax Town on a permanent basis, 74 days after it was announced that he would be leaving the Magpies. Turner-Cooke, who joined Newcastle United from Sunderland in January 2021, never made a competitive senior appearance during his time on Tyneside, although he did feature in pre-season friendlies.

Turner-Cooke also featured for the first-team during their friendly game against Al-Hilal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. The 21-year-old then spent half a season on-loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two, playing 12 times during his spell at Prenton Park.

Turner-Cooke left Newcastle United alongside five other of his academy teammates in June, with academy director Steve Harper saying at the time: "I want to extend my gratitude to all the players who are moving on from the Academy. Their commitment and growth - both as footballers and individuals - reflect the dedication they have shown throughout their time representing Newcastle United.

"They have been a credit to themselves, their families and to the club and they should be immensely proud of everything they’ve achieved.

"Our support doesn’t stop here. The Academy remains a resource for them as they take the next steps in their careers, and I look forward to seeing where their journeys take them. On behalf of everyone here, we wish them every success for the future."

Halifax Town announce Jay Turner-Cooke signing

It took 74 days for Turner-Cooke to find his next club following his release by Newcastle United, with the announcement that he has joined Enterprise National League side Halifax Town ending his free agency. Turner-Cooke will move to The Shay with his new side sat 16th in the table having taken three points from their first three matches.

A statement on Turner-Cooke’s arrival on the Halifax Town club website read : ‘FC Halifax Town are delighted to confirm the signing of attacking midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke, following his departure from Premier League side Newcastle United.

‘Beginning his career with Sunderland, Turner-Cooke made the switch to Newcastle in 2021. In 2023, the midfielder signed for Tranmere Rovers in League Two, where he made 12 appearances as they finished 12th.

‘The following season, Turner-Cooke joined St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership where he made six appearances, helping them to a 10th place finish.

‘Last season, Turner-Cooke played the full 90 minutes against The Shaymen in our National League Cup fixture. He was one of six academy players to be released by the Magpies at the end of last season.’

Turner-Cooke won’t have to wait too long before he returns to the north east with his new side, with Halifax Town set to take on Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday 20 September. The former Magpies man will wear the number 27 shirt for his new club and will become a teammate of former Sunderland academy man Will Harris, someone he briefly played alongside during their respective times at the Academy of Light. Former Blyth Spartans man Angelo Cappello is also contracted to the Shaymen.