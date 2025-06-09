‘Thank you’ - Newcastle United midfielder confirms exit with five set to follow

Newcastle United have confirmed that six of their academy players will leave at the end of their contracts.

James Donaldson, Harry and Rory Powell and James Huntley, who was named on Newcastle United’s bench for their clash against PSG at the Parc des Princes in November 2023, will all leave the club upon expiration of their contracts. Ellis Stanton, who featured during pre-season for the Magpies last year, will also leave the club.

Joining them in departing Newcastle United is former Sunderland midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke. Turner-Cooke joined Newcastle United in January 2021 after leaving Sunderland following his father’s departure the prior summer.

And whilst Turner-Cooke never featured for the first-team in a competitive during his time on Tyneside, he did feature in Howe’s senior matchday squads and played a role during pre-seasons with the senior squad. Turner-Cooke did feature for Newcastle United in their friendly against Al-Hilal during the mid-season break as the World Cup in Qatar was played.

Turner-Cooke confirms Newcastle United departure

Taking to Instagram following the announcement of his departure from Newcastle United, the 21-year-old posted a photo of him with the senior squad, with the caption: ‘Thankyou @nufc, Thank you to the staff and players I’ve met along the way I’ve loved playing and working alongside side you!❤️ Excited for whats next💫⚽️’

Following news that Turner-Cooke and five of his teammates would depart the academy set-up, academy director Steve Harper said: “I want to extend my gratitude to all the players who are moving on from the Academy. Their commitment and growth - both as footballers and individuals - reflect the dedication they have shown throughout their time representing Newcastle United.

“They have been a credit to themselves, their families and to the club and they should be immensely proud of everything they’ve achieved.

“Our support doesn’t stop here. The Academy remains a resource for them as they take the next steps in their careers, and I look forward to seeing where their journeys take them. On behalf of everyone here, we wish them every success for the future.”

Academy bolstered by new signings

Newcastle United’s academy has been bolstered by new signings in recent times as the club scour Europe for some of the continent’s brightest young talents they can develop within their system. Turkish midfielder Baran Yildiz joined earlier this year, whilst Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia will move to Tyneside when he turns 18 in August.

On that recruitment strategy, outgoing sporting director Paul Mitchell commented: “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

The Magpies also confirmed their capture of Malaga winger Antonio Cordero earlier this week, with the 18-year-old set to join next month. Cordero, though, will likely be sent out on loan next season to develop away from the club.