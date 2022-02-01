Jeff Hendrick bemoans lack of game time at Newcastle United after securing deadline day move to Queens Park Rangers
Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick has completed a late deadline day loan move to Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
The 30-year-old has scored three goals in 27 appearances for Newcastle since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.
But he has found first team opportunities hard to come by this season and was made available on loan as Eddie Howe looked to free up spaces in his 25 man Premier League squad following the January arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn.
QPR were able to fight off interest from Middlesbrough and secure the Irishman’s services until the end of the season.
After securing a deadline day move on his birthday, Hendrick told the QPR website: “It’s been a bit of a crazy birthday, just waiting for this to happen, but I am really excited.
On his time at Newcastle this season, he added: “Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football.
“I wasn’t just going to sit around. A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football.
“You need a group that is fighting for the same cause and you need to be able to play good football, and to be one of the best teams in the league you have to be able to win ugly as well.
“Now I just want to hit the ground running.”