The left-sided centre-back has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Newcastle after a £13million bid was accepted by Brighton.

Blyth born Burn is a boyhood Newcastle fan and was released by the club as an 11-year-old.

He has since gone on to make 74 Premier League appearances during his time at the Amex Stadium after working his way back up the football pyramid via spells at Darlington, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Yeovil Town. Now he has become the club’s most expensive centre-back signing.

Dan Burn of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Brighton And Hove Albion at The King Power Stadium on February 10, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle had two initial bids of £8million and £10million rejected by Brighton, who wanted to keep hold of the 6ft 7in defender.

Burn follows Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett as Newcastle’s fifth January signing as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

After signing for Newcastle, Burn told the club website: “I'm buzzing to be here. I never thought I'd be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James' Park, it's something I've dreamt of since I was a kid.

"I can't wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it's crazy. I'm excited to get started."

Eddie Howe addedd: "I'm delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch."

