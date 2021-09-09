Jeff Hendrick reveals international aims and Toon continue to pursue Sheffield United midfielder as former Arsenal and Everton player shares Newcastle United fan-frustration
Hendrick aims to prolong international career
Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick has provided an update about his international future.
Speaking after an international break which saw Ireland draw two and narrowly lose to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal, Hendrick said:
"I'm not getting any younger but I still feel I have a good few years left in me.
"I'm only 29 and we have seen players play on until their 30's and mid-30's in the past.
"I can't see why I can't do that. Hopefully I can be in and around the squad for a good few more years to come."
Ideally, the best way for Hendrick to prolong his international career will be to cement a regular spot in the Newcastle United first-team this season.
Pundit believes Toon fans “have had enough”
Former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Newcastle United fans “have had enough” and “deserve better” following the transfer statement released by United last week:
“I think the fans have had enough,” he told Football Insider.
“I say that with the utmost respect because I do respect that club a lot. They deserve better.
“They have brought one player in, Willock, and they are not improving in anything. Then a statement comes out like that, unbelievable.
“The fans have had it up to here. They just want a change, new owners and a fresh start.
“They aren’t getting that at the moment, and that’s the frustrating thing.”
Sander Berge links continue
Reports that Newcastle United are interested in Sheffield United’s Sander Berge continue to swirl.
Berge, 23, moved to Bramall Lane for £20m in January 2019 and has featured five times for The Blades in the league this season, however, as he continues his recovery from an injury which required surgery last season.
Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Berge’s fitness and if the Norwegian is able to continue his recovery, they may look to make a move for the midfielder in January.