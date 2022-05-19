Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Lingard tipped for West Ham move

Despite interest from Newcastle United, Jesse Lingard should move to West Ham this summer according to Teddy Sheringham.

Lingard will leave Manchester United when his contract expires next month and Sheringham believes he should move back to the London Stadium after an impressive loan spell with the Hammers last season.

“I think he’s a good fit for West Ham and he’s done well for them before when he played on loan.” Sheringham told Genting Casino.

“He’s missed a lot of football this season, but he was fantastic during his loan period.”

Lingard scored nine goals and grabbed five assists in just 16 appearances for West Ham last year but has struggled for game time upon his return to Old Trafford, playing less than 600 minutes in total this season.

Teddy Sheringham has tipped Jesse Lingard to join West Ham this summer (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Magpies failed with a late move for the 29 year-old in the January transfer window.

Dean Henderson reports

Reports emerged earlier today that a deal between Newcastle United and Manchester United for goalkeeper Dean Henderson were ‘99-per-cent’ done.

The MEN report that both permanent and loan deals have been considered for Henderson who, much like his teammate Lingard, has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford this campaign.

Sources at Newcastle have since played down the report.

Brentford star on St James’s Park

Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt has revealed that the atmosphere at St James’s Park is the best he has played in this season.

Brentford were the opponents for Eddie Howe’s first match in charge of the Magpies, although he had to watch on from a hotel room after a positive Covid-19 test - and Janelt has described the atmosphere that day as ‘outstanding’:

“We can only fit 17,000 spectators (at the Brentford Community Stadium) but the atmosphere is always great.” Janelt told Sport Buzzer, as picked up by The Mag.

“Away from home, I liked Newcastle best. It (St James Park) is a typical English stadium.

“The new owners had just arrived, so there was a lot of euphoria among the Newcastle fans anyway.