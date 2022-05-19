Henderson is understood to have been in Newcastle for talks this week and Manchester Evening News claim that a deal to bring the 25-year-old to St James's Park is now ‘99 per-cent done’.

Sources at Newcastle have quickly played down the report with the transfer window set to open on June 10.

A season-long loan has reportedly been discussed though potential a permanent transfer is also a possibility as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his options in goal.

Dean Henderson of Manchester United looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on February 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Magpies reportedly tried to sign Henderson on loan on January deadline day but a move failed to materialise. MEN have stated that the reason for the collapsed move was due to Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka rejecting a swap deal to Manchester United.

Dubravka is Newcastle’s first choice goalkeeper but the potential arrival of Henderson would put the Slovakian’s position under serious threat heading into the 2022-23 season.

