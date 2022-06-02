Lingard joins Paul Pogba in becoming the latest Red Devil to confirm their departure from the club ahead of the Erik Ten Hag-era.

Lingard, who has been at Manchester United since 2001, has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies saw an eleventh-hour loan bid for Lingard turned down by Manchester United in January, despite the player reportedly wanting a move to Tyneside.

So what does Lingard’s forthcoming departure mean for Newcastle United and is there any other interest in the 29-year-old?

West Ham, who Lingard starred for whilst on-loan during the 2020/21 season, are reportedly interested in bringing him back to the London Stadium.

Lingard grabbed nine goals and five assists during his spell in the capital and with the Hammers being able to offer European football next season, it could prove to be an attractive destination for him.

In March, Teddy Sheringham tipped Lingard for a return to east London: “I think he’s a good fit for West Ham and he’s done well for them before when he played on loan.” Sheringham told Genting Casino. “He’s missed a lot of football this season, but he was fantastic during his loan period.”

There is also talk of interest from abroad with Juventus and AC Milan reportedly interested in his services, however, it’s West Ham who have shown the most concrete interest to date.

Despite Lingard’s representatives being in attendance during Newcastle’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in October and a January offer from the Magpies, it’s believed that their interest in the England international has cooled.

Eddie Howe’s 4-3-3 formation and the great success Newcastle have had with it in recent times, means there is no obvious role for Lingard in the starting side.

His wages, which would likely break the structure put in place by the new owners, may also be a sticking point for the club.

As with most free transfers, players can often command high wages and Newcastle could be reluctant to break their structure just to fit Lingard in.