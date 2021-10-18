Intriguing Jesse Lingard development ahead of key January transfer window for Newcastle United

In-front of their new owners at St James’s Park, Newcastle United slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, slipping to 19th in the Premier League in the process.

New chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan watched the game from the stands alongside Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben.

Celebrities like Ant and Dec as well as a whole host of former players were also in attendance to watch Newcastle slump to a 3-2 victory.

However, some other eye-catching attendees at the game yesterday were ‘representatives’ of Manchester United player Jesse Lingard.

A photo of St James’s Park on the ‘JLINGZ’ Instagram account sparked rumours that the England international could be on his way to Tyneside in January.

Lingard starred on loan at West Ham at the end of last season, scoring nine goals and assisting a further five during his 16-games in London.

Despite intense speculation that he may move back to the Olympic Stadium permanently in the summer, Lingard remains at Old Trafford but has been linked with a potential January away from the north west.

Representatives of Manchester United's Jesse Lingard were spotted at St James's Park yesterday (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Lingard faces intense competition for places at Old Trafford and may see a move away from Manchester as his only route into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad which takes place in the middle of the 2022/23 season.

Reports last week suggested that a fee of £15m could be enough to tempt the midfielder away from Old Trafford.

