Jesse Marsch reveals Leeds United view on Newcastle United's 'direct' tactics

Eddie Howe's third-placed side were held to a goalless draw at St James’s Park yesterday. Newcastle dominated a niggly and stop-start game, but couldn't put the ball in the net.

And Marsch, Leeds’ head coach, spoke about the threat Howe’s team posed from set-pieces, and balls into the box, after the Premier League fixture.

“In the first half we were solid, didn’t give away huge chances,” said Marsch.

“We could have found a goal, yes we could be a little bit cleaner around the goal, but I thought there were some good moments.

“In the second half, they are able to put a lot of pressure into it. We were a little bit tired. They played very direct, they get a lot of set-pieces. The crowd comes into the match.

“The very first one with (Miguel) Almiron, it’s 20 seconds into the half, and I think it puts a little bit more pressure, as they throw everybody in the box. They just decided ‘we’re going in the box’, so it’s a way to put pressure on the opponent, but we managed it fairly well.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch speaks to Eddie Howe, his Newcastle United counterpart, at St James's Park yesterday.

"Just look at the size of some of their players. Trippier puts in some really good balls, but we defended really well together, and we’ve been working on our defensive set pieces.”

