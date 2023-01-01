Martin Dubravka bombshell as Newcastle United recall on agenda for Manchester United loan goalkeeper

The goalkeeper, on a season-long loan at Old Trafford, has only made two competitive appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Dubravka’s most recent appearance came in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley before Christmas.

The 33-year-old travelled to Molineux yesterday for the club’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but didn’t make the bench. David de Gea started in goal, and Tom Heaton was named as a substitute.

Dubravka had been Newcastle’s No.1 before the arrival of England international Nick Pope’s last summer from Burnley, and Eddie Howe spoke about the Slovakia international’s situation in early November.

United’s head coach said: “I think he’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I’ll have a chat with Martin as time progresses.”

Asked if he was “surprised” that Dubravka was yet to play for his loan club, Howe said: "Difficult for me to comment, I don’t know what goes on at any other football club. All I’ll say is that I love Martin. He did brilliantly for us last year, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I’ll have a chat with him at the right time.”

Martin Dubravka warms up at Molineux yesterday.

Howe added: “The door’s still open, depending on what Martin wants. We’ll take it from there.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to agree a new contract with Loris Karius, whose short-term deal expires this month. Howe recruited Karius in September after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training. Speaking last month, Howe said: “I’d like him to stay, but obviously the two parties have got to agree. He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of experience. He’s a very good character.”

Karius spoke about his future after making his United debut in last month’s friendly against Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old said: “I spoke with them a little bit. Of course, I don’t play yet, but how I’ve been training, how I was welcomed by the whole group makes me believe I can achieve more things here. That’s my aim, to be here for a long project instead of a short one.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Howe was asked if he had an update on Karius ahead of yesterday’s game against Leeds United. Howe said: “No current update, no. Nothing’s changed.”