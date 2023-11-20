Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United defender Jetro Willems returned to St James' Park over the weekend.

Willems joined Newcastle on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, scoring twice in 20 appearances before suffering an ACL injury that cut his spell short. After recovering from injury, the Dutch left-back had brief stints at Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth and Eredivisie side Groningen before joining Heracles in the summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his short spell on Tyneside, Willems' affinity with the club and its supporters has remained. The 29-year-old has returned to Tyneside on more than one occasion since his departure.

On Saturday, he posted a selfie of himself outside St James' Park along with the caption: "Just a normal day (at my old office) #NUFC."

Willems has also previously expressed his desire to sign for Newcastle on a permanent basis.

Although that ship has likely sailed, Newcastle are in the midst of an injury crisis at the moment with Willems' arrival on Tyneside ironically coinciding with the fact that left-backs Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Lewis Hall are all unavailable to face Chelsea this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn and Targett are both set to be out until early 2024 with respective back and hamstring injuries while Hall is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Willems has made 11 appearances for Heracles so far this season with the side sitting 13th in the Dutch top flight.