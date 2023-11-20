Third Newcastle United player withdraws from international duty ahead of Chelsea clash
Kieran Trippier: The Newcastle United right-back has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the match against North Macedonia.
Kieran Trippier has left the England camp early following Friday's 2-0 win over Malta due to 'a personal matter'.
Trippier played the full 90 minutes against Malta, with England already qualifying for Euro 2024 as group winners.
Ahead of the final qualifying match away to North Macedonia, Trippier has returned home. Further details are not yet known at this stage with the 33-year-old becoming the third Newcastle player to withdraw from their national team squads during the November international break.
Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron withdrew from the England and Paraguay squads respectively due to hamstring injuries.
While Trippier's withdrawal is not due to an injury, Newcastle will be hoping he is fit and available to start in the upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea at St James' Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Newcastle head into the Chelsea match having lost consecutive matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League prior to the international break.
Eddie Howe's squad is currently ravaged by injuries with the likes of Wilson and Almiron joined by Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo on the treatment table.
Sandro Tonali is suspended for the remainder of the season while Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff are injury doubts.
Trippier has started every Premier League match for The Magpies since the start of last season and has not featured in just one competitive match in total - September's 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester City.