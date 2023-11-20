Kieran Trippier: The Newcastle United right-back has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the match against North Macedonia.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier has left the England camp early following Friday's 2-0 win over Malta due to 'a personal matter'.

Trippier played the full 90 minutes against Malta, with England already qualifying for Euro 2024 as group winners.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the final qualifying match away to North Macedonia, Trippier has returned home. Further details are not yet known at this stage with the 33-year-old becoming the third Newcastle player to withdraw from their national team squads during the November international break.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron withdrew from the England and Paraguay squads respectively due to hamstring injuries.

While Trippier's withdrawal is not due to an injury, Newcastle will be hoping he is fit and available to start in the upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea at St James' Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle head into the Chelsea match having lost consecutive matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe's squad is currently ravaged by injuries with the likes of Wilson and Almiron joined by Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo on the treatment table.

Sandro Tonali is suspended for the remainder of the season while Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff are injury doubts.