Newcastle United made ‘£30m bid’ for Premier League star after talks with agent - could return in January
Newcastle United reportedly made a late attempt to sign a centre-back during the summer transfer window following an injury to Sven Botman.
Although Botman’s ankle injury isn’t thought to be serious, Newcastle are in need of strengthening their centre-back options with only three senior players available to play in the position should Dan Burn be deployed at left-back as usual.
Newcastle spoke to the representatives of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during the summer transfer window.
Palace signed Andersen for around £17million from Lyon in 2021 following a loan spell at London rivals Fulham. The 23-time Danish international has since made 75 appearances for The Eagles, scoring twice.
And Newcastle reportedly tabled a £30million bid for the 27-year-old that was rejected by The Eagles during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.
The Magpies ended the transfer window having made four senior signings for the first-team with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall joining the club.