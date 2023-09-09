Watch more videos on Shots!

Although Botman’s ankle injury isn’t thought to be serious, Newcastle are in need of strengthening their centre-back options with only three senior players available to play in the position should Dan Burn be deployed at left-back as usual.

Newcastle spoke to the representatives of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during the summer transfer window.

Palace signed Andersen for around £17million from Lyon in 2021 following a loan spell at London rivals Fulham. The 23-time Danish international has since made 75 appearances for The Eagles, scoring twice.

And Newcastle reportedly tabled a £30million bid for the 27-year-old that was rejected by The Eagles during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.