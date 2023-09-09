News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Newcastle United made ‘£30m bid’ for Premier League star after talks with agent - could return in January

Newcastle United reportedly made a late attempt to sign a centre-back during the summer transfer window following an injury to Sven Botman.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 9th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Although Botman’s ankle injury isn’t thought to be serious, Newcastle are in need of strengthening their centre-back options with only three senior players available to play in the position should Dan Burn be deployed at left-back as usual.

Newcastle spoke to the representatives of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during the summer transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Palace signed Andersen for around £17million from Lyon in 2021 following a loan spell at London rivals Fulham. The 23-time Danish international has since made 75 appearances for The Eagles, scoring twice.

Most Popular

And Newcastle reportedly tabled a £30million bid for the 27-year-old that was rejected by The Eagles during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies ended the transfer window having made four senior signings for the first-team with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall joining the club.

Related topics:Crystal PalaceDan BurnLondonFulham