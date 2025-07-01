Joao Pedro has signed for Chelsea.

Newcastle United have officially missed out on the signing of Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle had made the Brazilian a top attacking target this summer and recently saw a £50million bid rejected by Brighton before Chelsea swooped in.

Joao Pedro has been a long-term target for Newcastle, who had a transfer lined-up to sign the forward from Watford back in 2022 before cancelling the deal and signing Alexander Isak instead.

Joao Pedro ended up joining Brighton the following summer for £30million and went on to score 30 goals in 70 appearances for the club in all competitions. His performances at Brighton, paired with Watford’s 20% sell-on fee, saw The Seagulls demand £60million for the 23-year-old.

Newcastle tried to secure a deal for less than the asking price while Chelsea came in and agreed a total package worth £60million with Brighton. Joao Pedro wanted to leave Brighton this summer with Chelsea his preferred destination.

Now he looks set to sign for Enzo Maresca’s side in time to be involved in the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of the competition following a 4-1 extra-time win over Benfica.

They face Palmeiras on Saturday for a place in the final four, where they could potentially meet Joao Pedro’s former club Fluminense.

Fabrizio Romano confirms seven-year deal & Chelsea medical

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Joao Pedro is effectively a Chelsea player with an official announcement pending.

He tweeted: “Understand João Pedro has completed his medical as new Chelsea player in the US! Contract to be signed today as it will be valid until June 2032. £55m plus £5m add-ons to Brighton.”

It’s the second attacking signing Chelsea have beaten Newcastle to this summer. The Blues agreed a deal with Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after Newcastle held talks with the 22-year-old over a potential move back in May.

While Chelsea have been busy in the market so far, Newcastle are still waiting to make their first major summer signing.

Newcastle United eye first major summer signing

At the other end of the field, Newcastle are understood to be closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley.

The 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with Newcastle, who are confident of reaching an agreement with The Clarets despite seeing an initial £27million bid rejected. Burnley are holding out for in excess of £30million up front with a total package of £40million - which would make Trafford the most expensive English goalkeeper of all time.

Newcastle also haven’t given up hope of signing Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest. The Magpies had an inital £45million bid rejected by Forest, who do not wish to sell the winger.

The club will also need to sign another striker this summer after missing out on Joao Pedro. Callum Wilson is officially out of contract as of Tuesday, but is yet to sign for a new club as things stand.

Newcastle are yet to confirm Wilson’s release after holding discussions over a potential new deal.