Newcastle United’s first summer signing has been confirmed and there should be more to follow.

July 1 marks the day Newcastle’s out-of-contract players are officially released and players who have agreed pre-contract deals to join new clubs officially complete their free transfers.

Last summer, Newcastle officially signed Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers on July 1, following the expiration of their contracts at AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City, respectively. A year on and Kelly has joined Juventus on a permanent transfer, while Ruddy is a free agent once again.

But enough about the outgoings from Newcastle, there is finally an official incoming. And now the June 30 PSR deadline has passed, Newcastle’s transfer business is finally set to get up and running. ​

Newcastle United first summer signing made official

Newcastle have confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old Spanish winger Antonio Cordero. As of July 1, Cordero is officially a Newcastle United player with his contract at Malaga expiring on Monday.

Cordero joins Newcastle on a five-year deal but is set to be loaned out for the 2025/26 season. Although Newcastle’s first-team are set to return for pre-season training on July 7, Cordero won’t be involved as the club searches for a suitable loan destination.

Dutch giants Ajax have been credited with an interest in the teenager, who contributed six goals and seven assists for Malaga during the 2024/25 season in the Spanish second division.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Cordero as part of his role as head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle, working alongside loan co-ordinator Shola Ameobi and assistant Peter Ramage. The Magpies have also recently appointed a new Colin Clancy in a new role as loan sports scientist to support players out on loan.

After a season on loan, Cordero will be assessed by Newcastle next summer, where a further decision will be made regarding his future. Cordero could prove to be an important signing for Newcastle, either by making an impact on the first team in the coming years or, like Yankuba Minteh, being sold on for a significant profit.

More signings to follow for NUFC?

A free agent teenager who is set to go out on loan will do little to whet the appetite of those longing for some serious transfer business from Newcastle.

The Magpies haven’t made a major first-team signing in almost two years. Fortunately, matters are starting to become more clear on the transfer front.

Joao Pedro may be joining Chelsea but Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign James Trafford from Burnley.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle, who are confident of being able to strike a deal with Burnley despite an initial £27million bid being rejected.

A deal is understood to be close that would see Trafford become the most expensive English goalkeeper in history. Jordan Pickford is currently the most expensive English goalkeeper having joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017 for an initial £25million, rising to £30million in add-ons.

Newcastle are set to negotiate add-ons into their transfer proposal to Burnley that would take a potential deal to in excess of £30million.

After that, The Magpies are looking to sign a right-winger a forward and a centre-back with Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga still on the club’s radar following an initial £45million rejected bid. Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko have also been discussed as potential right-wing options this summer.