Newcastle United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian was looking to leave Brighton this summer after two seasons at the Amex Stadium. Newcastle have been long-term admirers of Joao Pedro, having previously attempted to sign him from Watford in 2022 prior to his £30million move to Brighton the following year.

The Magpies made a £50million bid for the 23-year-old this summer, but it was rejected by Brighton.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with Joao Pedro, who has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for Brighton, targeted as an alternative to Alexander Isak.

Joao Pedro had been linked with Newcastle since the early stages of the transfer window but the club faced competition for his signature.

Newcastle United’s transfer ‘fear’ becomes reality

As Newcastle looked to strike a deal with Brighton for Joao Pedro, there were reports of a ‘fear’ from the club that Premier League rivals Chelsea would swoop in and hijack a potential deal.

Those fears seem to have become a reality with Chelsea closing in on yet another Brighton deal.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has claimed Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton with personal terms in place and a medical being arranged.

He also added that the Brazilian ‘only wanted Chelsea’ despite Newcastle’s interest and has agreed a seven-year deal. He will join up with Chelsea in the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues progressed to the quarter-final of the competition with a 4-1 win over Benfica in the last-16.

Joao Pedro’s transfer preference already made clear

Joao Pedro wanted to leave Brighton this summer and was open to joining Newcastle but once Chelsea’s interest became clear, the Brazilian’s preference was obvious.

And his Brighton teammate and close friend, Igor Julio, previously admitted to the Brazilian media that the forward would ‘prioritise’ a move to a London club - giving Chelsea a clear advantage over Newcastle.

Igor told Trivela: “Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things and take the next step.

“It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that he said in contact with the report via video call.

“I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

Now Newcastle will assess their options elsewhere with Callum Wilson set to officially become a free agent on Tuesday. A month into the initial transfer window opening, The Magpies are still waiting to make their first major signing.