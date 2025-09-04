Newcastle United latest news: Chelsea striker Joao Pedro rejected a move to St James’ Park in favour of a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United ended the summer with a transformed frontline with Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade joining the club to replace the departed Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. Strengthening in attack was a priority for the Magpies throughout the summer and whilst it took until the final week of the window to finally see movement in that department, they can be pleased with how they ended the summer.

Things were not looking as rosy just a few months ago when a host of rejections left them scrambling around for new additions. Liam Delap, a man they tried to convince of a move to St James’ Park, opted instead to join the ever-growing ranks at Chelsea.

Benjamin Sesko also moved to the Premier League after extensive scouting and multiple bids from Tyneside. However, his destination ended up being Old Trafford, rather than St James’ Park.

Hugo Ekitike, meanwhile, moved to Merseyside despite the Magpies once again reopening negotiations for his signature. Eiktike had been admired by Newcastle United as far back as January 2022, but again refuted their advances in favour of a move to Anfield.

Joao Pedro reveals reason for Newcastle United transfer ‘snub’

Joao Pedro is also someone that the Magpies had scouted and reignited their interest in this summer. The Brazilian was wanted by Newcastle in 2022 and then again earlier this summer.

However, much like their attempts to sign him three years ago, their efforts to sign him this summer were thwarted when Chelsea’s interest became public knowledge. Despite having already added Delap to their ranks, Enzo Maresca’s side pressed on in their pursuit of Pedro and swooped for his signature, paying a reported fee of £60m to do so.

In a recent interview with The Standard , Pedro admitted that it wasn’t a difficult decision to join Chelsea with the lure of living in London again a big factor for the former Watford striker:

“When I was in Brighton, I was missing London a little bit,” Pedro said. “I had a chance to move to another club, but I chose Chelsea because it’s in London, it’s a big club, and I knew in my head it was the right move.”

Once the dust settles on the transfer window just gone, it will likely be remembered as the summer where top strikers moved around Europe. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool all strengthened greatly in attacking areas of the pitch with the Premier League golden boot race, won by Mohamed Salah last season, a particularly difficult one to call. Pedro, though, believes he could be in that conversation and has his eyes set on the biggest individual prize of them all.

“Big clubs from England have brought the top strikers from Europe this summer. It will be interesting to compete with them for the Golden Boot.

“It would be a dream one day to win the Ballon d’Or. I believe in myself. Everything is possible. Maybe it can happen.”

Pedro’s career as a Chelsea player started promisingly with three goals at this summer’s Club World Cup. The 23-year-old has also scored twice in three matches in the Premier League this season.