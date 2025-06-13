'Imminent' - Newcastle United get transfer green light to strike £60m deal

Newcastle United have received a transfer boost in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

Newcastle have a long-standing interest in Joao Pedro having agreed a deal to sign the Brazilian from Watford back in 2022. A fee of around £30million and a long-term contract were all agreed only for The Magpies to pull out once Alexander Isak became available.

It was a transfer decision that Newcastle certainly haven’t regretted as Isak has gone on to score 62 goals for the club over the past three seasons.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro remained at Watford for another season before joining Brighton in the summer of 2023 for a then club record £30million fee. The 23-year-old has since scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for The Seagulls in all competitions.

And after hearing Brighton would be open to selling the forward for around £60million this summer, Newcastle have been quick to register their interest.

Joao Pedro ‘interested’ in Newcastle United move

Eddie Howe and Newcastle are admirers of Joao Pedro, who is a versatile attacking player with high potential as well as a Brazil international.

Since his £30million move to Brighton, Joao Pedro has seen his value double as he has established himself as a lively Premier League forward.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle believe an agreement could be ‘imminent’ (telegraph.co.uk/newcastle-joao-pedro-pursuit-believe-deal-imminent) although they are yet to make a formal offer. The report adds that Joao Pedro is interested in joining Newcastle after being left ‘upset’ by the failed move three years ago.

In addition, The Magpies would be willing to negotiate around Brighton’s £60million valuation of the 23-year-old, who is international teammates with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Other Premier League clubs are understood to be interested in Joao Pedro, including Newcastle’s Champions League rivals Chelsea.

Brighton agree £30m striker deal amid Joao Pedro interest

Brighton will be more open to selling the forward having agreed a deal to sign Babis Kostoulas from Olympiacos for £30million.

Kostoulas scored seven goals in 35 appearances for Olympiacos as they completed a domestic double and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, though it seems Brighton have won the race for his signature.

Joao Pedro ‘upset’ at failed NUFC move

After joining Brighton, Joao Pedro spoke about his failed Newcastle move, admitting he was ‘upset’ that the transfer didn’t materialise.

“I had this negotiation with Newcastle,” he said. “Until months ago, I was upset about not leaving. However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will happen.’

“I made it happen last season and I think it was the best way for Brighton, it’s a club that gives opportunities to young people, it believes in us. I made the right choice, I’m very happy here.”

The summer transfer window is currently closed after its temporary 10-day FIFA Club World Cup signing period. The window will open fully on Monday, June 16 and run through until 7pm on Monday, September 1.