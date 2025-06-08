Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Joao Pedro after seeing a transfer fall through back in 2022.

Newcastle tried to sign Joao Pedro during his time at Watford but a deal ultimately fell through, and the Brazilian ended up joining Brighton & Hove Albion the following summer for £30million.

But with uncertainty over Callum Wilson’s contract at Newcastle, the club are on the hunt for a versatile attacking player heading into next season.

The Magpies hold a long-term interest in Joao Pedro and are understood to be interested in making a move for the forward this summer. Sky Sports have claimed that Newcastle are interested in signing the forward this summer but were quick to point out a potential stumbling block.

While Newcastle would see Joao Pedro as a versatile alternative to Alexander Isak, who can also play deeper or out wide, the player himself would only consider a move to a club where he would be the first-choice striker. And while Isak is still at the club, that is simply not going to happen.

But Brighton are understood to be open to selling Joao Pedro after he failed to feature in any of their final five matches of the Premier League season.

Newcastle United ‘here we go’ for Joao Pedro

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton would be willing to part ways with the 23-year-old for £59million this summer. In two seasons on the South Coast, he has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances.

But Newcastle fans may take any Romano update on Joao Pedro with a pinch of salt given his ‘here we go’ update on the player back in 2022.

Romano claimed the deal was as good as done with a £30million deal and a six-year contract agreed. But the Italian journalist later claimed that Newcastle made a late U-turn once Isak became available to sign.

Given that Isak has since scored 62 goals in 109 games for Newcastle and is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, it was a decision that most certainly worked out for the best.

Joao Pedro on failed Newcastle United transfer

After joining Brighton, Joao Pedro spoke about his failed Newcastle move, admitting he was ‘upset’ that the transfer didn’t materialise.

“I had this negotiation with Newcastle,” he said. “Until months ago, I was upset about not leaving. However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will happen.’

“I made it happen last season and I think it was the best way for Brighton, it’s a club that gives opportunities to young people, it believes in us. I made the right choice, I’m very happy here.”