Leeds United handed one-word warning over Newcastle United summer transfer

Callum Wilson has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer - but the Whites have been warned about one major concern.

Wilson has less than a month left on his current contract at St James’ Park and could be among four players to leave Tyneside as a free agent this summer. John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie and Jamal Lewis all have just a few weeks left on their current deals on Tyneside.

However, unlike that trio, Wilson did play some first-team minutes for the Magpies last season, starting twice in the Premier League during the second half of the campaign. Although he did end the season without a top-flight goal, there is a chance, albeit very small, that Wilson remains on Tyneside beyond the end of this month.

The former Bournemouth man, though, will have to play second fiddle to Alexander Isak at St James’ Park and may feel like an exit is his only route back to regular first-team football. Leeds United, therefore, has been tipped as a potential destination for him ahead of their return to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

Leeds United’s Callum Wilson warning

However, whilst Wilson would add great Premier League experience and goalscoring knowhow to Leeds, Ally McCoist has a warning for Elland Road chiefs ahead of a potential move. “I’ve written one thing down here when you mentioned the name, and all it is, is ‘fitness?'” McCoist said on TalkSport when asked about the striker.

“I keep going on about it, your ability to turn up for your work. I’m a massive fan of Callum Wilson, I really am, I think if you can keep him fit and get him on that pitch, I’m with you, I think he’ll get you goals. It’s just a concern, sadly through no fault of his own he’s been unlucky with injuries and spent a lot of time on the treatment table.”

Callum Wilson’s future admission

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast last month, Wilson admitted that he had been frustrated about his season and left the door open for a move away from Tyneside this summer: “I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson said.

“I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.

“It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”