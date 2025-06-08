‘Upset’ Joao Pedro on failed Newcastle United move as Magpies reignite £59m interest

Newcastle United have reportedly reignited their interest in Brighton striker Joao Pedro, three years after initially missing out on his signature.

Pedro has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s attacking options in the wake of seeing Liam Delap and Bryan Mbeumo pick alternative destinations. Pedro’s versatility could make him an ideal back-up to Alexander Isak and provide Howe with extra cover in wide areas - but his signature won’t come cheap.

Sky Sports report that a fee of £59m may be demanded by Brighton for the Brazilian this summer. The 23-year-old scored ten goals and registered seven assists for the Seagulls last season - his second full campaign as a Brighton player.

Whilst he has impressed on the south coast and has admirers on Tyneside, Pedro could easily have already been playing his football in the north east. Back in 2022, Newcastle United were close to signing him from Watford, but a deal was not completed and, a year later, Brighton swooped for the striker.

Joao Pedro’s failed Newcastle United move

Pedro’s proposed move to Newcastle United was so advanced during the summer of 2022 that it received a ‘here we go’ tweet and a mock up of Pedro in a Newcastle United shirt from Fabrizio Romano. Ultimately, Pedro remained at Watford for another campaign, impressing in the Championship before moving to the Amex Stadium for £30m in 2023.

Just days after that post from Romano, Newcastle United moved to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in a deal that may not have been completed had the Brazilian’s proposed move to Tyneside progressed further. Whilst those set of circumstances certainly benefitted Newcastle United, with Isak having developed into one of the world’s best strikers, a failed move to St James’ Park did take its toll on Pedro, as he admitted in an interview with Globe Esporte in 2023.

“I had this negotiation with Newcastle, until months ago I was upset about not leaving,” Pedro said. “However, I said ‘now is my moment at Watford, I have to make it happen, since it didn’t happen, this time it will happen.’

“I made it happen last season and I think it was the best way for Brighton. It’s a club that gives opportunities to young people, it believes in us. I made the right choice.”

Joao Pedro’s disciplinary issues - could they be an issue for Newcastle United?

Whilst Pedro’s form in front of goal has been decent whilst at Brighton, he has usually made the headlines for his indiscipline. Pedro was sent off and handed a three-match ban in April for clashing with Brentford defender Nathan Collins.

He also escaped punishment for throwing an elbow at Yehor Yarmolyuk in the reverse fixture back in December. He did not make contact with his opponent and escaped retrospective punishment.

Pedro also missed Brighton’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season after being left out of Fabian Hurzeler’s matchday squad. Hurzeler revealed in the build-up to that game that the Brazilian had been omitted from his squad after an altercation with Jan Paul van Hecke during a training session.