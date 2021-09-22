Joe Willock.

Steve Bruce’s side take on Watford on Saturday looking to get their first win of the season at the sixth time of asking.

Willock recovered from a knock in time to play against Leeds United last week.

However, the midfielder, signed from Arsenal in the summer, was pictured wearing the boot when he met a young fan yesterday.