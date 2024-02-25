Newcastle United handed 'excellent' boost after three month injury blow
Newcastle United welcomed two key players back from injury during Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.
Joe Willock returned on the bench after three months out with an Achilles injury. The midfielder came off the bench and grabbed a late consolation against his former club.
Alexander Isak also returned after three games out with a groin injury, coming straight back into the starting line-up. After a quiet first half, the striker had two chances to pull a goal back for Newcastle but failed to test David Raya in the Arsenal goal.
"I think Joe's cameo was excellent and I think again he showed exactly what we've missed from him and his qualities of attacking the box late and getting goals," Howe said afterwards.
"Alex's return was a huge positive and hopefully improved for that 60 minutes. Apart from that I'm struggling to find too many [positives]."
While Newcastle were boosted by the returning duo, the side were also hit with a fresh fitness blow with Martin Dubravka ruled out of the match due to illness. Loris Karius came into the side for his Premier League debut in Dubravka's place but it wasn't a happy return to action for the German shot-stopper.
Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are closing in on returns to fitness after extended spells on the sidelines while Dubravka could soon be back in contention.
Fortunately, Newcastle didn't suffer any fresh injury blows during the match as they now turn to Tuesday night's FA Cup fifth round trip to Blackburn Rovers (7:45pm kick-off).