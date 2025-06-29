Joe Willock is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United.

The midfielder has endured a frustrating past couple of seasons at Newcastle following an impressive 2022/23 campaign which saw him help the club qualify for the Champions League.

The Magpies have qualified for the Champions League again and also won the Carabao Cup, but Willock’s impact was limited this time around.

Despite making 41 appearances in all competitions, Willock failed to score a Premier League goal, with his only strikes coming in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup win at Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old had an injury-hit 2023/24 season where he made just 14 appearances. Despite getting back to full fitness and maintaining it for the majority of the past season, he struggled to make his mark ahead of the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Willock joined Newcastle from Arsenal for £25million in 2021 after scoring eight goals in a 14-game loan spell. Since joining Newcastle permanently, the midfielder has contributed six goals in 105 Premier League outings.

Premier League interest in Joe Willock

As per Mail Online, FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are understood to have scouted Willock and would be interested in making a move this summer as Oliver Glasner looks to bolster his squad in preparation for potential Europa League football.

Willock recently visited Palace’s academy as part of his W3 Sport app venture with his brothers Chris and Matty.

The Waltham Forest born midfielder has been linked with a return to London this summer with Fulham also understood to be interested.

But rather than focusing on a possible move this summer, Willock has spent his off-season in Paris dipping his toes into a new career.

Newcastle United star Joe Willock takes up modelling

Willock has been at Paris Fashion Week in recent days and could be seen walking the runway after linking up with Los Angeles based label 424.

424 have partnered with footballers previously with Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie previously walking the runway.

But Willock’s appearance marks his debut as a model at Paris Fashion Week, walking the runway in the courtyard of the Monnaie de Paris sporting a unique 424 grey shirt and trousers with black boots.

Willock set to return to Newcastle United

Willock is set to return to Newcastle for pre-season training in less than a fortnight. The Magpies’ non-international players are scheduled to return to Darsley Park on July 7.

Eddie Howe’s side get pre-season underway with a trip to face Scottish Champions Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off). After a brief behind closed doors training camp in Europe, Newcastle will jet off to Singapore to face Arsenal on July 27.

They then fly over to South Korea to face a K League XI on July 30 before facing Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul on August 3.

Newcastle wrap-up pre-season with a Sela Weekender double header against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park on August 8 and August 9 respectively.

The club’s Premier League season starts with a trip to Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).