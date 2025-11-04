Joelinton at West Ham. | Getty Images

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes will be joining up with the Brazil national team next week.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has dropped out of the Brazil national team squad for the upcoming international break.

Joelinton joined up with the Brazil squad last month for the friendly matches in the Far East against South Korea and Japan.

After being an unused substitute in the 5-0 win over South Korea in Seoul, the 29-year-old earned his eighth Brazil cap off the bench in a 3-2 defeat to Japan in Tokyo. Meanwhile, his Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes started the two matches, contributing with an assist in both.

Joelinton and Guimaraes endured a gruelling travel schedule to join up with the Brazil squad during the October international break. The pair also had to make alternative travel arrangements after their initial flight to Seoul was forced to turn around due to a window malfunction.

While Joelinton has now dropped out of the squad, Guimaraes has kept his place, having become one of the first names on the teamsheet under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil face Senegal on November 15 before playing Tunisia on November 18 in friendly matches. Fortunately for Guimaraes, there’s no brutal travel schedule to contend with this time as the Senegal match will take place at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium while the Tunisia game will be hosted by Lille’s Decathlon Arena.

Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Brazil call-up

Guimaraes has had a solid start to the season for Newcastle despite Sunday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at West Ham United. The Brazilian has scored three goals and assisted two in nine Premier League appearances so far this season from midfield.

The Magpies captain will be hoping to head to his second World Cup with Brazil after reaching the quarter-finals in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Brazil have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America next summer and Guimaraes has established himself as a regular starter since the last tournament.

The only matches Guimaraes has missed for Brazil since the 2022 World Cup was the friendly match against Morocco in 2023, which saw many top players deliberately rested and the 2026 World Cup qualifer against Argentina, which he missed due to suspension.

Following his call-up, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post a graphic of himself along with the caption: “Gratidão [Gratitude].”

Joelinton dealt Brazil blow ahead of NUFC Champions League clash

But it’s a blow for Joelinton whose inconsistent form at club level has seen him miss out on the Brazil squad for the second time this season.

He previously missed out on the Brazil squad due to injury during the September international break despite being initially named.

The news of Joelinton’s Brazil squad omission came around 48 hours before Newcastle’s Champions League clash against Athletic Club at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off).

While he has been dropped by Brazil, Joelinton’s place in Newcastle’s starting line-up is also under threat after some underwhelming recent displays.

Joelinton has started Newcastle’s last five Premier League matches but was named on the bench last time out in the Champions League as The Magpies beat Benfica 3-0. He was also on the bench for the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock have all started in midfield and will be pushing to be back involved on Wednesday night.

Brazil November international break squad in full

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Bento (Al-Nassr FC), Hugo Souza (Corinthians).

Defenders: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Danilo (Flamengo), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Wesley (AS Roma), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Paulo Henrique (Vasco da Gama), Luciano Juba (Bahia).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Andrey Santos (Chelsea).

Forwards: Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Estevao (Chelsea), Vitor Roque (Palmeiras), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg).