Joelinton has message for Newcastle United fans after being handed No9 shirt
Joelinton says he’s determined to “honour” the No9 shirt at Newcastle United.
The striker yesterday signed from Hoffenheim in a club-record deal which could cost the club up to £40million.
Joelinton – who has been handed the iconic No9 jersey worn by Salomon Rondon last season – will be formally unveiled at a press conference later today.
“I’m really happy to be here,” said the 22-year-old Brazilian. “I know the club is investing a lot in me – it’s a huge responsibility. But I’m happy, motivated, and hope to give something back on the pitch.
“I know it’s a big club with massive history here. I’ve followed the Premier League from Brazil since I was little, and I know about the huge tradition of the club and how passionate the fans are. I hope to have a great career here. I’m really happy, and hope to bring a lot of joy to the fans.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
On the No9 shirt, Joelinton told NUFC TV: “I know it’s a big responsibility, but I’m prepared. I know that everybody at the club has faith in me. Rest assured, there’ll be no shortage of desire and dedication to score lots of goals and honour the No9 short.”
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “He’s learned the history, and wanted it (the No9 shirt).”
Joelinton is also “relaxed” about the fee Newcastle have paid for him.
“It brings a lot of responsibility knowing that it’s the record transfer,” said Joelinton. “But I’m relaxed, I know my quality. I’m prepared. It gives me a lot of motivation to honour this shirt.”