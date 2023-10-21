Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brazilian is set to be part of Newcastle’s matchday squad to face Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. It is The Magpies’ first match following the international break and Joelinton’s first back involved since picking up a hamstring injury against Burnley last month.

The 27-year-old lasted less than four minutes after coming off the bench against Burnley before going down with a hamstring issue last month. He has only recently returned from a knee injury in the 1-0 win over Manchester City the game prior.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted he was ‘confident’ that the midfielder would be involved

“I hope so, he’s trained well,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

“He’s done a lot of work and I’m confident as I sit here now that he’s going to be okay and can return to the form we know he can produce.

“He’s a huge player for us and we’ve had a few injuries. Not everything is cleared up and we’re not in perfect order but we certainly look a little bit better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton teased his involvement in the Palace match by posting a preview of the game on Instagram along with the ‘raising hands’ emoji.