Newcastle United ‘not interested’ in 72-goal star as Man Utd transfer battle emerges

One of Newcastle United’s priority areas to strengthen in this summer will be their forward line as they look to bolster their options - including keeping hold of Alexander Isak.

Isak’s goals have, yet again, propelled Newcastle United into Europe as they sit just one win away from securing Champions League qualification. If they can seal that win against Everton on Sunday, then the Magpies will head into the summer window full of confidence that they can really attack the market and greatly strengthen Eddie Howe’s options.

With the demands of European and domestic football having to be balanced next season, a crucial area for Newcastle to add in is at striker. Isak will always be first-choice, but having a capable deputy for him that can impact games on a regular basis will be paramount to give Newcastle the best chance of success next season and potentially beyond.

Whether that is a winger who can also play up-front if required, or an out-and-out central striker, the Magpies will explore all options available to them when the summer window opens.

Victor Boniface transfer links

One surprising link that has emerged in recent times has seen the Magpies be credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface. Leverkusen are reportedly willing to sell the Nigerian international this summer - with Newcastle United among the clubs mentioned by Bild as a potential option for the 24-year-old.

However, those links have had cold water poured on them by the Telegraph who report that Newcastle are ‘mystified’ by those reports. Seemingly, this is yet another in a long line of instances of Newcastle United’s name being used to drum up interest in a player.

Boniface, to his credit, has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, bringing his senior career total to 72 in 179 matches during spells in Norway, Belgium and Germany. However, it’s likely that even if Newcastle were interested in Boniface, they may struggle to convince him to move to St James’ Park and act as second-choice to Isak.

Liam Delap update

If Boniface isn’t the answer for Newcastle this summer, then Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap could be. Delap is available for £30m due to a release clause that was triggered when Ipswich’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed at St James’ Park last month.

Delap has enjoyed a very good debut campaign in the Premier League and is expected to leave Portman Road this summer, with any club interested in signing him able to bypass negotiations by triggering that release clause. Newcastle United are far from the only interested party, however, an update from TalkSport has revealed that Delap will hold talks with the Magpies, and all other interested clubs, before making the decision on where he wants to move to this summer.

Manchester United had been regarded as one of the frontrunners to sign Delap, but face a one-match Champions League shootout against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final tonight. The winner of that game will play in next season’s Champions League, whilst the loser will miss out on European football entirely - and be unable to offer that to any potential new signings.