The now iconic Joelinton Hawaiian shirts – featuring head shots of Newcastle’s No. 7 emblazoned across a traditional Hawaiian shirt design – were first spotted worn by a small group of fans away at West Ham United back in February.

Many Newcastle fans now have their hands on a shirt, including Joelinton himself!

“It’s quite colourful,isn’t it?” he said when asked about the Hawaiian shirt “[Laughs] I like it. I do have one, because I received it from the guy who made the shirt! And I gave him my Newcastle shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of Newcastle United pose for a photo wearing Joelinton shirts prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I found it funny when I first saw it – it’s more proof of the fans’ support and affection, and it’s very much appreciated because it boosts my confidence.

"Newcastle fans are fantastic. No matter where we play, there’s always unbelievable support from the stands. It’s a massive club and you can feel it from the fans’ behaviour.”

The 2021-22 season saw Joelinton turn his Newcastle United fortunes around completely following a switch into a midfield position. A player once berated on Tyneside is now a fan favourite and the club’s player of the season.

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on April 23, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“The fans have more respect for me now, and I have full respect for them, of course,” Joelinton told Four Four Two. “I’m so grateful for their affection.

"That wasn’t the reality during my first two years, when I got loads of criticism, but the scenario changed for the better and that’s the most important thing.

"I just view it as recognition for all my hard work at the club. I hope to keep making Newcastle fans happy – that’s been my goal since day one.”

He continued: “I was the club’s most expensive signing, the No.9, so everyone – including me – had big expectations. In that situation, it’s normal to be frustrated. I just kept trying my best fighting for better days.

"I got lots of criticism from the media and fans at that point; it was fair, but at the same time it isn’t great when you’re trying to rebuild your confidence.