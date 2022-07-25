The now iconic Joelinton Hawaiian shirts – featuring head shots of Newcastle’s No. 7 emblazoned across a traditional Hawaiian shirt design – were first spotted worn by a small group of fans away at West Ham United back in February.
Many Newcastle fans now have their hands on a shirt, including Joelinton himself!
“It’s quite colourful,isn’t it?” he said when asked about the Hawaiian shirt “[Laughs] I like it. I do have one, because I received it from the guy who made the shirt! And I gave him my Newcastle shirt.
"I found it funny when I first saw it – it’s more proof of the fans’ support and affection, and it’s very much appreciated because it boosts my confidence.
"Newcastle fans are fantastic. No matter where we play, there’s always unbelievable support from the stands. It’s a massive club and you can feel it from the fans’ behaviour.”
The 2021-22 season saw Joelinton turn his Newcastle United fortunes around completely following a switch into a midfield position. A player once berated on Tyneside is now a fan favourite and the club’s player of the season.
“The fans have more respect for me now, and I have full respect for them, of course,” Joelinton told Four Four Two. “I’m so grateful for their affection.
"That wasn’t the reality during my first two years, when I got loads of criticism, but the scenario changed for the better and that’s the most important thing.
"I just view it as recognition for all my hard work at the club. I hope to keep making Newcastle fans happy – that’s been my goal since day one.”
He continued: “I was the club’s most expensive signing, the No.9, so everyone – including me – had big expectations. In that situation, it’s normal to be frustrated. I just kept trying my best fighting for better days.
"I got lots of criticism from the media and fans at that point; it was fair, but at the same time it isn’t great when you’re trying to rebuild your confidence.
"My first season was very tough and things didn’t improve too much in the second. It was such a complicated spell of my career, and I’m so happy that things have turned around.”