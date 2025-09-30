Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton was speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm kick-off).

Joelinton’s latest Newcastle United press conference could not have been more different from his first.

Back in 2019, the Brazilian sat alongside then Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce as the club’s new £40million record striker signing.

Six years and 226 appearances later, Joelinton is a certified club legend, given his role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League twice in three seasons not to mention the Carabao Cup win back in March.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the 29-year-old, who largely struggled for form prior to Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach in 2021. It was a move to a deeper position that saw Joelinton make his name as one of the Premier League’s most feared midfielders, having previously struggled as a striker.

And as the Brazilian sat down in a Champions League press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Union Saint-Gilloise, it was a refreshing reminder just how far he and the club have progressed since his first.

Joelinton speaks ahead of NUFC Champions League clash

“Yes, I remember my last press conference was with Steve Bruce when I arrived here,” Joelinton said. “But it's nice to see the way the club is going. I'm really happy to be part of the club, part of the success we had in the past few seasons and we want more, the club wants more and I think we are on the right way.”

Joelinton has Champions League experience having scored in Newcastle’s previous campaign against AC Milan as well as previously for Hoffenheim in the competition.

“I don't know if I dreamed to play in the competition, but my dream was always to be a footballer,” he added. “Then when you grow up, you have other dreams. But my biggest dream was to be a footballer and after that I want to be in Europe. I want to play the best competitions and the Champions League is the best and I'm really very happy to be here today, to be able to play the competition.”

What next for NUFC?

It’s been a tough start to the season for Newcastle with just one win in their opening six Premier League games and losing their opening match in the Champions League.

The Magpies have never progressed to the knockout round of the Champions League in their previous three ventures in the competition. But the new format means 24 teams out of 36 will progress with the top eight going straight into the last-16.

“It's very important [to progress],” Howe said. “I think we have big goals every season. This season again we have big goals and we we want to go as far as possible and I hope as a club we can do that.

“I think the club is going in the right way. There's still a long way to go, but we here, we are working on that. We are try our best every game, every season to to make the team grow, make the club bigger and we're going to achieve it when we win more titles.”