Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are sweating on the discipline of Joelinton this week with the Brazilian on the verge of a two-match Premier League ban.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton has been shown nine bookings in the Premier League so far this season and a 10th booking would see him handed a two-match ban.

After picking up his ninth booking of the Premier League season over two months ago against Fulham, Joelinton has managed to go Newcastle’s next seven games without being booked. Missing three matches due to injury almost certainly helped in that respect but Sunday’s 4-1 win against Manchester United at St James’ Park was his fourth consecutive game without a booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s despite Joelinton almost allowing his emotions spill over during an on-field spat with Man United midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Joelinton narrowly avoids a ban for Newcastle United - for now

While Joelinton managed to avoid a booking against Manchester United, the closest he came to being cautioned by referee Chris Kavanagh was after it was announced he was being substituted.

The Brazilian confronted Uraguayan midfielder Ugarte with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes attempting to calm his compatriot. Joelinton appeared to tell Ugarte that he would see him in the tunnel after the game.

The referee was keeping a close eye on the heated exchange and had Guimaraes not escorted Joelinton off the field, the Newcastle midfielder could well have been cautioned and handed a two-match ban as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the incident and Joelinton’s potential ban, Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall said: “Joey is a phenomenal player.

“What he gives the team is passion, desire and commitment. It's there for everybody to see.It was important at that stage that we were able to bring off a few of the players to rest their legs.

“We've got a busy week coming up. Joey is a passionate guy. He's on nine bookings as well so it was important that we’ve got him for that week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United star avoids ban

Newcastle host Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening (7:30pm kick-off) in what will be their 32nd game of the league season. Premier League suspension rules state that the 10 booking cut-off point for players comes after their club has played 32 games.

So if Joelinton avoids a booking against Palace then he will avoid a two-match ban. If he is booked he will miss the upcoming matches against Aston Villa and Ipswich Town. The 28-year-old missed Newcastle’s 4-0 win at Ipswich back in December as he was serving his one-match yellow card suspension.

On a positive note, Newcastle defender Dan Burn has avoided a potential suspension by going uncautioned against Manchester United. Burn headed into the game with eight Premier League bookings to his name, meaning a booking against Manhcester United and then Palace would have seen him banned.

Any player who is booked five times in a club’s opening 19 games is banned for one match with Joelinton, Burn and Fabian Schar serving such a suspension earlier this season. Any player shown 15 bookings is handed a three match ban though the record for most bookings in a Premier League season stands at 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike red card suspensions, yellow card suspensions are competition-specific.