Newcastle United £40m star shown 'harsh' straight red card as Brazil lose again - watch footage
Brazil 0-1 Argentina: Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton was sent off during a fiery encounter in the World Cup qualifiers.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton was shown a straight red card in Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.
Joelinton came on as a second-half substitute with Brazil trailing to a Nicolas Otamendi goal. But after raising his hands to Rodrigo De Paul following after being pulled back by the Argentinian, the 27-year-old was shown a straight red card less than 10 minutes after his introduction.
Replays suggested that De Paul did make the most of being shoved by the Newcastle star, going to the ground holding his face despite being pushed in the chest.
Joelinton's Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes started the match but had been withdrawn by the time of the 81st-minute dismissal.
The match itself was marred in controversy with kick-off delayed after fights broke out in the stands between police and Argentina fans.
A third consecutive World Cup qualifier defeat leaves Brazil sitting sixth in the South American group - an unprecedented position for the five-time world champions.
While Joelinton's red card could be deemed harsh, it has been an unsuccessful international break for Newcastle's Brazilian players with two defeats from two.
Guimaraes and Joelinton now return to Tyneside as Newcastle prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The match will see Guimaraes return from suspension after missing Newcastle's previous match at AFC Bournemouth before the international break.
It marks the start of a crucial run of fixtures for The Magpies heading into the festive season with Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur to follow in the league as well as a Carabao Cup quarter-final at Chelsea next month.
Newcastle are also striving to progress out of their Champions League group and must avoid defeat at Paris Saint-Germain next week in order to keep their hopes alive.