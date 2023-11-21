Paris Saint-Germain have released a statement confirming one of their brightest talents has been ruled out for the next eight games.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery has been ruled out of the crucial Champions League match against Newcastle United next week.

Zaire-Emery, who became France's youngest goalscorer since 1914 in a 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday, has been ruled out until the end of the year with an ankle injury.

A PSG statement released on Tuesday confirmed: "Warren Zaire-Emery has suffered a moderate sprain of his right ankle and will remain under treatment until the winter break.

The 17-year-old will miss France's final Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece as well as PSG's next five Ligue 1 games and final two Champions League group stage games against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

Zaire-Emery was one of the few PSG players to come away from the 4-1 defeat against Newcastle at St James' Park with any credit as he assisted Lucas Hernandez's second-half consolation.

Since that game, Newcastle have lost back-to-back matches in the Champions League and head into the match at Parc des Princes on November 28 (8pm kick-off) needing to avoid defeat in order to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

A win for Newcastle would take them above PSG in the Group F table while a draw keeps them in with a chance of qualifying for the last-16 heading into their final group stage match against AC Milan next month.