Newcastle United latest news: Nick Woltemade enjoyed a brilliant Premier League debut against Wolves on Saturday.

Nick Woltemade capped a brilliant Newcastle United debut with a goal that turned out to be the winner for Eddie Howe’s side against Wolves on Saturday. Woltemade was forced to watch from the Elland Road stands after being registered too late to feature before the international break and then went on duty with Germany before officially making his Magpies debut against Wolves.

Yoane Wissa’s injury whilst on international duty forced Eddie Howe’s hand and whilst he may have been hesitant to throw his new man straight into his starting XI, his decision was vindicated within 30 minutes when Woltemade nodded past Sam Johnstone. That goal was the cherry on the cake of a very good opening stanza from the Magpies’ all-time record purchase.

After that, Woltemade continued to be a threat and was often the found dragging his opposite number all over the pitch as he picked up pockets of space. Woltemade’s keenness to drop deep and feed his teammates also set up chances for Jacob Murphy and Sandro Tonali - both of whom were unfortunate not to open their respective accounts for the season.

Joelinton’s classy gesture

Woltemade’s debut for Newcastle United ultimately came to an end in the 65th minute when he was replaced by William Osula. The German revealed post-match that he hadn’t been injured ahead of his withdrawal and instead was suffering from ‘cramps’ as he adapts to the physical demands of the Premier League.

Chris Kavanagh’s final whistle confirmed Newcastle United’s first win of the season to much relief at St James’ Park. The team, as tradition, then did a lap of the pitch to thank fans for their support.

As Howe, his staff and his players were receiving the applause, Woltemade was pushed to the front of the group by Joelinton to soak up the attention - as captured by our sister title Newcastle World. The Brazilian’s gesture was received well by the Magpies fans who began the chant of ‘Woltemade, Woltemade, Ole, Ole, Ole’ as they serenaded their new hero.

Of course, the 23-year-old will need a lot more than a goal on a promising debut to live up to his enormous price tag, but that fee and the pressure that comes with it is not something that is going to faze him this season: “I don't decide how much someone is paying for me, the clubs did it.” Woltemade said when asked if the price tag could be a burden. “I want to keep my focus on football, but they pay for me at the end.

“I can't care anything about it because it's not my decision, but of course I'm really happy that the club has so much trust in me, and I want to keep going.”

Woltemade and Newcastle United now have just five days to rest and recover before their Champions League campaign gets underway. The Magpies will welcome last season’s semi-finalists and reigning Spanish champions Barcelona to St James’ Park on Thursday (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle United will then play Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium next weekend and Woltemade is likely to again lead the line for his new side in both of those games.