Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce admitted he couldn't have foreseen Joelinton's impressive midfield transformation.

Joelinton arrived at Newcastle as the club's record signing from Hoffenheim in 2019 for £40million. The Brazilian was given the iconic No. 9 shirt but failed to live up to expectations with just two goals in his first Premier League season.

Joelinton largely struggled at Newcastle during Bruce's time as manager. It wasn't until Eddie Howe's arrival and a Ciaran Clark sending-off that Joelinton finally started to live up to his significant price tag.

Since shifting into midfield following Clark's red card against Norwich City in November 2021, Joelinton has rarely looked back. The 27-year-old is now a Brazil international and one of Newcastle's key players after helping the club survive relegation and finish fourth in the Premier League.

Joelinton is currently out injured until May, with his physical presence sorely missed in United's midfield.

And when asked about the signing of Joelinton on talkSPORT, former Magpies boss Bruce said: "I have to be brutally honest about Joelinton.

“Before I’d signed for Newcastle, Joelinton was already done. Steve Nickson and Lee Charnley had already done the deal. I’d love to put my name to Joe.

“The only thing I would say is he was coming in as Newcastle’s number nine. I’m going to be brutally honest, I never saw him as a central midfielder, but for Hoffenheim he always played on the left. He was never really an iconic centre-forward.

“Consequently, a move of his position and he’s done very very well.”

Joelinton is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle as things stand with his current contract signed when he first joined the club set to expire next summer. United are in talks to extend the Brazilian's deal at St James' Park with hope a deal can be reached.

