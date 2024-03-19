Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will travel to Australia following the conclusion of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Magpies will play Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22 (7:45pm kick-off AEST). And on May 24, Newcastle will face the A-League All Star Men at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (5:15pm kick-off AEST). The announcement comes after Newcastle were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City with a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. The FA Cup final will take place the weekend following Newcastle's friendly matches.

Newcastle will travel to Australia following the trip to Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season on May 19. The friendly will see Spurs' head coach Ange Postecoglou return to his Australian home town.

Newcastle's official announcement described the trip as a 'historic double-header', stating: "The post-season trip will mark Newcastle United’s first visit to Oceania since July 2014, when the Magpies won the Football United Tour in New Zealand with victories over Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase Newcastle United at two iconic venues in an iconic city as the club continues to grow globally.

"We are privileged to have so many incredible supporters around the world, and it's a chance to be able to play in front of many in Australia who wouldn't ordinarily get the chance to see the team.

“We look forward to engaging with our supporters in Melbourne and giving them the opportunity to feel closer to the club."

Newcastle will return to England in time for the international friendly between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on Monday 3 June (7.45pm kick-off). The match will be The Three Lions' penultimate warm-up before Euro 2024 in Germany.