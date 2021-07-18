Joelinton reacts after handing Newcastle United No.9 shirt to Callum Wilson

Joelinton agreed to take the No.7 jersey last worn by Andy Carroll after speaking to Wilson – who wore the No.13 shirt last season following his £20million move from Bournemouth – in pre-season.

The £40million signing said: “I know the history of the No.7. A lot of great players have had it. I'm happy, and I hope I can help the team with this new number.”

On his relationship with Wilson, 24-year-old Joelinton added: “We have a great relationship. He's a great guy, he deserves it, and I hope he continues to score goals this season.”

Wilson, 29, said: "They're both iconic shirts, and we're both going to contribute a lot to the team. You're playing for the badge on the front ultimately, but you're wearing a special number on the back, and it's just about doing it justice, playing well and helping the team."