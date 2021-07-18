Joelinton reacts after handing Newcastle United No.9 shirt to Callum Wilson
Joelinton has spoken about handing Callum Wilson the No.9 shirt.
Joelinton agreed to take the No.7 jersey last worn by Andy Carroll after speaking to Wilson – who wore the No.13 shirt last season following his £20million move from Bournemouth – in pre-season.
The £40million signing said: “I know the history of the No.7. A lot of great players have had it. I'm happy, and I hope I can help the team with this new number.”
On his relationship with Wilson, 24-year-old Joelinton added: “We have a great relationship. He's a great guy, he deserves it, and I hope he continues to score goals this season.”
Wilson, 29, said: "They're both iconic shirts, and we're both going to contribute a lot to the team. You're playing for the badge on the front ultimately, but you're wearing a special number on the back, and it's just about doing it justice, playing well and helping the team."