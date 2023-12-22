Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have three players walking a disciplinary tightrope heading into the Luton Town and Nottingham Forest games.

The Magpies travel to Luton on Saturday (3pm kick-off) before hosting Forest on Boxing Day at St James' Park (12:30pm kick-off). Eddie Howe's side head into the festive double header with Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles all just one booking away from suspension.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each player will have to avoid picking up a yellow card in the upcoming league matches against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest to avoid suspension. Newcastle will have Kieran Trippier back after serving his one-match suspension last weekend. Yellow card suspensions do not carry over in the cup competitions.

Any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match. Trippier was the third Newcastle player to be suspended in the Premier League this season after Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes each picked up five bookings.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Fulham match was Trippier's first time out of United's starting line-up in the Premier League since the start of last season. Longstaff and Lascelles could start the match at Luton on Saturday though Joelinton is likely to miss the match after picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham last weekend.

On the booking front, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Sandro Tonali have two bookings. Tonali is currently suspended for betting offences but Burn and Schar will avoid a yellow card suspension as they can't pick up five bookings before the cut-off point which is the Liverpool trip on New Year's Day.