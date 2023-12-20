Newcastle United 2024-25 kit leak: Fresh claims have been made regarding the details of the club's Adidas away kit for next season.

Newcastle United will be returning to Adidas branded kits for the 2024-25 season after a deal described as 'the biggest' in the club's history was announced earlier this season.

Newcastle’s current deal with kit manufacturers Castore will end following the current 2023-24 campaign. The Magpies are set to join Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus in receiving an 'elite' package from Adidas, including bespoke kit designs, authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturers from 1995 to 2010 and will return next season. The German sportswear company have produced some of The Magpies’ most iconic Premier League kits.

One of which is the 1995-96 away kit which featured horizontal blue and red stripes with an off-white trim as well as the famous Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor. While it will be Sela on the front of Newcastle shirts next season, fresh reports claim that the same design will make a return once again for next season's away kit.

The colour scheme was also used for Newcastle's 2018-19 away kit. Footy Headlines, who first broke the details of Newcastle's kit deal with Adidas, claim that next season's away kit will use the same design and feature a modern Adidas logo opposed to a retro logo.

A concept design of the kit has also been doing the rounds on social media to provide an idea of how the final product could look.

The Adidas kit deal was initially leaked during the 'We are Newcastle United' documentary, where Magpies legend Alan Shearer narrated: “The club meet with Adidas to strike the biggest deal in the history of the club. One which would be worth hundreds of millions over an initial five year period.”

Rondon was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year in 2018/19, where Newcastle wore a blue and red away kit in a similar design to the 1995-96 Adidas away kit.

In episode four, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone commented: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”