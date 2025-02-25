Eddie Howe has provided a very encouraging injury update ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Liverpool.

Newcastle United head to Merseyside searching for what would be just their second ever Premier League win at Anfield - and their first in over three decades. A win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday was perfect preparation for their trip to the north west, although concerns surrounding their second half performance will linger as they make the trip to face Arne Slot’s side.

Speaking to the media ahead of that match, Howe provided an update on a number of his key players. Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from Newcastle United ahead of their trip to face Liverpool:

Sandro Tonali

Tonali dropped to the bench on Sunday after suffering an injury in midweek. Howe revealed post-match that he didn’t want to risk the Italian, but was forced to in order to help his side recover control of a game that was slipping away from them.

Howe confirmed on Tuesday that Tonali was fit to feature at Anfield: "Sandro came through fine [v Nottingham Forest],” Howe said. “I anticipate he will be fully fit for Wednesday.”

Sven Botman

A knee injury means Botman hasn’t featured since their win over Arsenal at St James’ Park in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting. The Dutchman played 80 minutes of that match before being withdrawn in the dying stages.

Howe has teased his comeback for a number of weeks since that injury, but provided a very encouraging update ahead of their trip to Anfield: “Sven is improving and he’s improving quickly,” Howe revealed. “We’ll see how he is doing. But he’ll be close.”

Joelinton

Joelinton hasn’t been seen in action since limping off during Newcastle United’s defeat against Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian has been forced to watch from the sidelines ever since - but is reportedly closing in on a potential return to action.

Asked by the Gazette about the 28-year-old’s fitness ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Liverpool, Howe responded: “Again with Joe, similar to Sven, he is really improving, doing really well, pushing. Again he is another player that will be close.”

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles remains the club’s only long-term injury concern. The defender suffered an ACL injury back in March and is continuing on his rehabilitation from that issue.

Howe confirmed last week that a return towards the end of the season is most likely for the club captain, whilst also praising his work on the training ground: “ Jamal's continuing to work.” Howe said.

“He works extraordinarily long hours to try and get himself fit. I think he was here until five o'clock again [last Thursday]. Dedicated, as you've seen a player try to return from injury.

“He's had various problems and little setbacks, nothing major during his recovery, but just little moments that have ended up knocking his recovery back. So he's been on the grass. He's been training individually with physios.

“He hasn't got beyond that stage yet, but I think he's in a pretty good place. We're probably looking towards the end of the season as a return date for him.”